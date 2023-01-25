Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $367.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.