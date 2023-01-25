Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 41,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,797. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
