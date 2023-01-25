Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 41,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,797. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.