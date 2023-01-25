Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

