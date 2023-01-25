Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 750,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.4 %

LANC stock opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.14%.

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

