Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Lifted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for 4.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 1.45% of Lamb Weston worth $158,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. 139,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

