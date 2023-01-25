Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Lam Research Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $487.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

