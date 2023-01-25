Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Down 5.4%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.36. Approximately 60,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 91,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

