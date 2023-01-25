Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.13 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 110.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 39.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

