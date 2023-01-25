Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.81

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.81 ($19.36) and traded as high as €20.88 ($22.70). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.88 ($22.70), with a volume of 9,767 shares.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.83.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
