LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Neutral

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Motus GI to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 343.21% and a negative net margin of 3,390.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.