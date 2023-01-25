L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

