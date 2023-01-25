Kusama Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.94 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Kusama has a total market cap of $280.66 million and $20.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $32.64 or 0.00144607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

