Komodo Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $522,484.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00196381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,884,037 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

