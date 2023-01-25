Knuff & Co LLC Sells 550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

