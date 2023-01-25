Knuff & Co LLC Sells 345 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

