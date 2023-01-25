Knuff & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,125 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of InMode by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.17.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

