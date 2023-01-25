Knuff & Co LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.