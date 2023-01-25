Knuff & Co LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5,040.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.