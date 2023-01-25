Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.