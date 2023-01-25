KlayUniverse (KUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.48 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $729.57 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04812682 USD and is up 10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $774.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

