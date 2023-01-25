KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $423.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.40. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $428.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

