KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $410.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.62 and its 200-day moving average is $356.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $428.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

