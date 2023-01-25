Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 248.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

