Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 2,746 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 45,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CTS by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.