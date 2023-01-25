Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$33.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.11.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,997. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

