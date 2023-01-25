KeyCorp Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $182.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 0.9 %

FFIV opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.