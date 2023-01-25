KeyCorp Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $182.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.
F5 Trading Down 0.9 %
FFIV opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.