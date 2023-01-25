KeyCorp Comments on PTC Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC in a report released on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for PTC’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

