Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$123.50 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.