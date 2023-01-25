Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Key Tronic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.13-$0.18 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 8,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

