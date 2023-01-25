Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

