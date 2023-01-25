Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $86.81 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $86,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,907. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.