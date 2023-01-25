Kaspa Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $96.50 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00400004 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.19 or 0.28077339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00601437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,172,083,525 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,164,088,469 with 16,164,095,399.256742 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00598174 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,797,624.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.