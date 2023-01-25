JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 89.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

VOW3 traded down €1.36 ($1.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €123.80 ($134.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of €129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.69.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

