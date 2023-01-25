Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 9,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 13.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

