JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,171 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium comprises approximately 22.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.95% of Sigma Lithium worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $11,903,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $4,011,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.