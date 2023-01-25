JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

SYK opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

