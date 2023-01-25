JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys 49 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BDX opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.88. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

