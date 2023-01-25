Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to Hold

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.