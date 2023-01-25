Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for LSB Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LSB Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.65. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

