Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for ICICI Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IBN opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $47,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

