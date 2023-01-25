Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 45,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

