IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.46

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.46 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.33). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 38,457 shares trading hands.

IXICO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IXICO news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($61,904.17).

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

