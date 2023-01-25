i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

i(x) Net Zero Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 119,474 shares of the company's stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.67.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

