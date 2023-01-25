i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
i(x) Net Zero Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 119,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.67.
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile
