Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 11,491 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

