iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

