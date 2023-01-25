iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.35

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and traded as high as $43.01. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 351,355 shares.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

