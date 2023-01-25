iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

