iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,907 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

