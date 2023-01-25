iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

