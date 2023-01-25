iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.